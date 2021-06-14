Color Platform (CLR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,673.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $879,954.24 and approximately $1,673.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,972.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.48 or 0.01566422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.40 or 0.00434667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00052769 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004602 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 153.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

