Datamine (DAM) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Datamine has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $602,161.30 and approximately $24,223.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00147708 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001903 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.00 or 0.00669705 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,199,419 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

