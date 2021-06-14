Tranche Finance (SLICE) Market Cap Tops $18.96 Million

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002432 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $18.96 million and $68,550.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.68 or 0.00799724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.46 or 0.08022157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00084076 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SLICEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.