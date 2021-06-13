NaPoleonX 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,469.00 (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One NaPoleonX coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $6.60 million and $1,469.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NaPoleonX has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.83 or 0.00800448 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.15 or 0.08047795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00084112 BTC.

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NaPoleonX is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

