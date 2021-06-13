W Green Pay (WGP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,495.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $122,830.56 and approximately $11,495.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00059891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00022372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.72 or 0.00801383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.22 or 0.08062668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00084282 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

