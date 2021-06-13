Wownero Hits Market Capitalization of $18.91 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $18.91 million and $65,259.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002251 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00055925 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00059891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00022372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00163744 BTC.

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

