0Chain (ZCN) One Day Volume Tops $218,856.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $29.81 million and approximately $218,856.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00083107 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

