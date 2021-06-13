pEOS (PEOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.28 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $89.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, pEOS has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00056161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00165176 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.44 or 0.00186312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.01079361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,025.27 or 1.00377556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

