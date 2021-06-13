Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Green Brick Partners posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,584,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 260,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.29. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

