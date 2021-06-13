DEX Tops 1-Day Volume of $38,436.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. DEX has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $38,436.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEX has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. One DEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00060141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00807662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.24 or 0.08125611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00084344 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

