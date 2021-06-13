Anoncoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $196.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $343,735.94 and approximately $196.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.