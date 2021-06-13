Step Finance (STEP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.18 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $3.03 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001390 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 54.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00056294 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00166245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00186356 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.44 or 0.01082367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,145.75 or 1.00061892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.