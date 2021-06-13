RAMP (RAMP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.12 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $78.26 million and $5.12 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.00804195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.99 or 0.08118264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00084144 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,121,740 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

