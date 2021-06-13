Insured Finance Price Reaches $0.0613 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $46,512.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00056236 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00166625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00186124 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.55 or 0.01080866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,191.89 or 1.00013524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,211,199 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.