FYDcoin (FYD) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $745.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000865 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FYD is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 572,345,869 coins and its circulating supply is 544,542,251 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

