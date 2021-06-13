Open Platform Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $76,315.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00804685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.16 or 0.08016101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00083785 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.