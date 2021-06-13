-$0.47 EPS Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.40). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.97) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 128,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,177. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $64.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

