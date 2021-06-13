Sentivate Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $436,354.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Sentivate has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Sentivate has a total market cap of $45.45 million and $436,354.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00059484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.62 or 0.00802345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.41 or 0.08036767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00083828 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,563,146,428 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNTVTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.