JustBet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $135,222.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JustBet has traded down 23% against the dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $135,222.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00055833 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00169327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00185137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.24 or 0.01082800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,106.82 or 1.00048337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

