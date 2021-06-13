CertiK (CTK) Price Hits $1.24

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $55.98 million and $3.20 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CertiK

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,635,326 coins and its circulating supply is 45,211,957 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

