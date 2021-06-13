Brokerages Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Intrusion posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 149.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTZ shares. TheStreet cut Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. 268,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,881. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $300.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57.

In related news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $331,125.00. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $296,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at $40,307,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 875.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 134,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

