Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the May 13th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MIELY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,360. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

