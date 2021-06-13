Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the May 13th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MIELY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,360. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87.
About Mitsubishi Electric
