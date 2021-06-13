The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the May 13th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 324.0 days.

The North West stock remained flat at $$29.32 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 313. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.13. The North West has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

Get The North West alerts:

NNWWF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The North West from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The North West from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on The North West from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for The North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.