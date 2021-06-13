Antiample (XAMP) Reaches One Day Volume of $698.00

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Antiample coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Antiample has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Antiample has a market cap of $1.16 million and $698.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00059478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.72 or 0.00801759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.09 or 0.08053180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00083959 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

