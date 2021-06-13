ThoreCoin Trading Up 13% This Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be bought for $8,994.23 or 0.22986378 BTC on popular exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $779.67 million and approximately $8,737.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00055993 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00167439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00185482 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.00 or 0.01081046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,172.72 or 1.00112908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThoreCoin Coin Profile

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

