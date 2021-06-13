Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the May 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.21. 264,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,368. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

