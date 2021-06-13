BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the May 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MUE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 33,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $13.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 47,837 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 348,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

