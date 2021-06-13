Apollo Currency (APL) Market Cap Achieves $79.44 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $79.44 million and $6.67 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

