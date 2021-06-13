Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Update

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 854,100 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the May 13th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of E stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.59. 290,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,312. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87. ENI has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ENI will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.5813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ENI by 98.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after purchasing an additional 926,815 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 637,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 187,091.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 548,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,988,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ENI by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 217,500 shares during the period.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

