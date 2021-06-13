Short Interest in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Decreases By 58.8%

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the May 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TRT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 170,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.23. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

In other Trio-Tech International news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $53,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,385.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 37,961 shares of company stock worth $220,633 in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

