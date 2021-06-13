Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the May 13th total of 337,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LNNGF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.50. 25,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,382. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Get Li Ning alerts:

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.