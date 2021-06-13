Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the May 13th total of 337,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.2 days.
OTCMKTS:LNNGF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.50. 25,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,382. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.57.
About Li Ning
