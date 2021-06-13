Oxygen 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $732,075.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $101.84 million and $732,075.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00004430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000663 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,197,921 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

