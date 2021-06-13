Brokerages Expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to announce sales of $34.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.50 million and the lowest is $26.00 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11,882.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $212.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.30 million to $277.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $511.30 million, with estimates ranging from $376.10 million to $646.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 24.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,224,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,170,330. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 4.49. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.