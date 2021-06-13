Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $736.95 Million

Analysts predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report $736.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $734.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $739.90 million. Crane reported sales of $677.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Crane by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Crane by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Crane by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 179,531 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Crane by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Crane by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 135,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $92.06. 226,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,056. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crane has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.