Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Rating for Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

NASDAQ AGIO traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $57.74. 561,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,233. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.66. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $256,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,090.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,019 shares of company stock worth $1,710,567. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

