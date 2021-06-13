SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $183.38 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00060049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.96 or 0.00808825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.85 or 0.08063153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00084133 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

