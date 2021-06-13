Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $729.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to announce $729.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $730.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $729.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $722.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.24) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

AVYA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 938,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,766. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.17 and a beta of 1.66. Avaya has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth about $86,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

