Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report $1.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $7.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.35. The stock had a trading volume of 353,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.71. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $226.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Avery Dennison by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 53,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

