Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Twin Securities Inc. increased its position in Altisource Asset Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 277,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

AAMC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.45. 7,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $34.42 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.