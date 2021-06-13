Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declines By 78.0%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the May 13th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 162,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,583,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,312.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JFR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,789,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JFR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 253,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,896. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

