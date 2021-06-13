Short Interest in International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Drops By 74.2%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the May 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of IZCFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of -0.03. International Zeolite has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.03.
International Zeolite Company Profile
