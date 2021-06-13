Short Interest in International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Drops By 74.2%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the May 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of IZCFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of -0.03. International Zeolite has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.03.

International Zeolite Company Profile

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, water treatment, aquaculture, and industrial applications; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties and supply of raw materials from third party suppliers.

