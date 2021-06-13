Gems Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a market cap of $278,935.87 and $344.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00059836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00022491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.88 or 0.00812111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.97 or 0.08087974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00084096 BTC.

About Gems

Gems is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.