$36.96 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce $36.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.51 million and the highest is $37.40 million. Greenlane posted sales of $32.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $156.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.93 million to $156.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $205.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%.

GNLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $180,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,839.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $85,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,447.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,150 shares of company stock valued at $767,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Greenlane by 239.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. 295,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $349.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.56. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.