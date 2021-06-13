PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Reaches $16.76 on Top Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $3.03 billion and $156.80 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for about $16.76 or 0.00043225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00059836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00022491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $314.88 or 0.00812111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.97 or 0.08087974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00084096 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 180,814,840 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

