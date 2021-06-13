Rainicorn Price Hits $0.0187 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $8.42 million and $202,893.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00056400 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00165375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00187913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.68 or 0.01113334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,877.66 or 1.00269265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.