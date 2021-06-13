$136.07 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will announce sales of $136.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.30 million and the lowest is $133.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $117.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $552.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $535.27 million to $564.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $607.35 million, with estimates ranging from $539.07 million to $633.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.88. 965,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,214. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.71, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

