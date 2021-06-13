Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $978.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will report $978.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $980.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $974.40 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $576.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ST. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $47,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 293.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 83,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

ST traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $59.50. 535,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,334. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.