EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Down 64.5% in May

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the May 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.0 days.

EVRAZ stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.04. 231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18. EVRAZ has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

