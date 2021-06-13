Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Drops By 64.5%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the May 13th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNMSF traded up $17.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $437.27. 224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.81. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $296.75 and a 1 year high of $456.83.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.28 million for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.39% and a return on equity of 29.09%.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

