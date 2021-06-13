Short Interest in Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Declines By 57.8%

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the May 13th total of 267,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of FRNWF stock remained flat at $$30.05 on Friday. Future has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRNWF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

